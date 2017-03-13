Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Take...

Fantasy Baseball Spring Training Takeaways: Julio Urias may have to wait his turn; Max Scherzer may not have to wait at all Hyun-Jin Ryu gives the Dodgers another arm to consider, which is bad news for Julio Urias, according to Scott White. Plus, injury updates on Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, Zack Wheeler, Matt Carpenter and Ian Desmond.

