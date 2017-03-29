ESPN Radio's 20th Major League Baseball Season Begins Opening Day 4/2
ESPN Radio's 20th Major League Baseball season of 71 games will include multiple appearances from several top teams including the defending WORLD SERIES Champion Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Commentator Jon Sciambi and analyst Chris Singleton return this year as ESPN Radio's lead commentator team.
