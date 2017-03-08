Diaz out to prove he's a plus with glove
The work started before camp officially did, with Aledmys Diaz meeting Jose Oquendo on the backfields of the Cardinals' Florida facility for individualized instruction. There, they dissected the defensive issues that plagued Diaz in his rookie season and initiated the tweaks that both player and instructor believed are necessary for Diaz to thrive at short.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC