Dangerous curves: Tuivailala revisiting what works
In his audition for a spot in the bullpen this spring, Sam Tuivailala is once again flashing his curveball, a pitch that he had put on the backburner for the last two years while trying to develop a cutter. Tuivailala, who is scheduled for his next spring appearance on Sunday, has struck out 11 over five scoreless innings this spring.
