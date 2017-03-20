Correa, Beltran among All-Classic Team standouts
Following a thrilling World Baseball Classic that culminated in the United States winning its first title thanks to Wednesday's From the champions, tournament Most Valuable Player Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays , Eric Hosmer of the Royals and Christian Yelich of the Marlins were selected. Stroman, as WBC 2017 MVP, joined Japan's Daisuke Matsuzaka and the Dominican Republic's Robinson Cano as MVPs in Classic history.
