Clark: Tom Keefe's St. Patrick's obsession leads him back to Seattle - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST

For the record, kids, if a grown man in a pope's costume offers you a ride in his car do not walk away - RUN LIKE HELL! So I accepted his offer to join him on a road trip to Seattle where the Spokane attorney will pose as St. Patrick for the city's Irish Week festivities. Being an itinerate St. Patrick impersonator is one of the planet's weirdest avocations, right up there with spider wrangler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.