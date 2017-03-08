Clark: Tom Keefe's St. Patrick's obse...

Clark: Tom Keefe's St. Patrick's obsession leads him back to Seattle - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

For the record, kids, if a grown man in a pope's costume offers you a ride in his car do not walk away - RUN LIKE HELL! So I accepted his offer to join him on a road trip to Seattle where the Spokane attorney will pose as St. Patrick for the city's Irish Week festivities. Being an itinerate St. Patrick impersonator is one of the planet's weirdest avocations, right up there with spider wrangler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC