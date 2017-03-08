Clark: Tom Keefe's St. Patrick's obsession leads him back to Seattle - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST
For the record, kids, if a grown man in a pope's costume offers you a ride in his car do not walk away - RUN LIKE HELL! So I accepted his offer to join him on a road trip to Seattle where the Spokane attorney will pose as St. Patrick for the city's Irish Week festivities. Being an itinerate St. Patrick impersonator is one of the planet's weirdest avocations, right up there with spider wrangler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC