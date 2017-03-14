Charlie Tilson will begin the regular season on the disabled list
White Sox outfielder Charlie Tilson will start the 2017 regular season on the disabled list, JJ Stankevitz of CSN Chicago reports . Tilson is dealing with a stress reaction in his right foot and will be shut down for at least the next three weeks.
