Cards win on Grichuk hit; Rosenthal inefficent; Sierra sent out
The Cardinals, who had only two base runners until the ninth inning Thursday, had four in the ninth inning with Randal Grichuk stroking a bases-loaded single just inside the right-field line to score Tommy Pham with the winning run in a 2-1 triumph over the Minnesota Twins. Until the ninth, the Cardinals had only a leadoff walk to Dexter Fowler in the first and Jedd Gyorko's solo homer off former Mizzou star Kyle Gibson in the fourth.
