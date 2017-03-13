Cards send 11 to Minors; Ortega impre...

Cards send 11 to Minors; Ortega impresses

Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Among those sent down was left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales , who still is working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he had about 11 months ago. Gonzales has been working behind the scenes with a few bullpen sessions during Spring Training, and it's possible he could wrap up his recovery by the end of May. "Once Marco gets healthy, it's just a matter of how well he's able to execute his pitches," Matheny said of the left-hander's potential return to the Cardinals.

Chicago, IL

