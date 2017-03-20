Cards prospects run wild late to beat Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. a The athleticism of the new-look Cardinals was on display in the late innings of Thursday's 5-3 exhibition victory over the Miami Marlins, even though the athletes involved aren't likely to be in St. Louis on April 2. Impressive young outfielder Harrison Bader, who isn't far from Busch Stadium, singled, stole a base and scored the go-ahead run on Patrick Wisdom's one-out single in the sixth inning as the Cardinals broke a 3-3 tie.

