Cards prospects run wild late to beat Marlins
JUPITER, Fla. a The athleticism of the new-look Cardinals was on display in the late innings of Thursday's 5-3 exhibition victory over the Miami Marlins, even though the athletes involved aren't likely to be in St. Louis on April 2. Impressive young outfielder Harrison Bader, who isn't far from Busch Stadium, singled, stole a base and scored the go-ahead run on Patrick Wisdom's one-out single in the sixth inning as the Cardinals broke a 3-3 tie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC