Cards option Weaver to Triple-A Memphis

The Cardinals cleared two more lockers in their big league clubhouse on Saturday by optioning starter Luke Weaver to Triple-A Memphis and reassigning reliever Mitch Harris to Minor League camp. The moves leave St. Louis with 51 players in big league Spring Training.

