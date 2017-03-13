Cards option Weaver to Triple-A Memphis
The Cardinals cleared two more lockers in their big league clubhouse on Saturday by optioning starter Luke Weaver to Triple-A Memphis and reassigning reliever Mitch Harris to Minor League camp. The moves leave St. Louis with 51 players in big league Spring Training.
