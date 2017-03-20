Cards GM says Molina deal "not done" but he's "optimistic"

In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina gives a thumbs-up to a pitcher during a spring training baseball workout in Jupiter, Fla. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said he's "hopeful" to have a new contract for Molina before opening day but said a deal was "not done" as of Thursday night, March 30. Molina homered in a game against St. Louis' top minor league affiliate while reports surfaced that he's nearing a new contract agreement.

