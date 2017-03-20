Cards GM says Molina deal "not done" ...

Cards GM says Molina deal "not done" but he's "optimistic"

In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina gives a thumbs-up to a pitcher during a spring training baseball workout in Jupiter, Fla. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said he's "hopeful" to have a new contract for Molina before opening day but said a deal was "not done" as of Thursday night, March 30. Molina homered in a game against St. Louis' top minor league affiliate while reports surfaced that he's nearing a new contract agreement.

Chicago, IL

