Cardinals tab Martinez to start on Opening Night
Any lingering suspense about who would get to throw the first pitch against the defending World Series champions faded on Wednesday, when manager Mike Matheny announced the Cardinals' decision to have Carlos Martinez start on Opening Night vs. the rival Cubs. It will be the first such assignment of Martinez's career, and, at age 25, he'll be the youngest pitcher to draw an Opening Day start for the Cards since Joe Magrane in 1989.
