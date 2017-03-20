Cardinals ride improved defence to winning spring
Given St. Louis' emphasis on improving its defence this spring, it's only appropriate that the Cardinals closed Grapefruit League play with a 6-4-3 double play. It was St. Louis' 44th double play, best in the majors.
