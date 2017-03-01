Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright gave a minor leaguer a...

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright gav...

15 hrs ago

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch , Wainwright noticed 26-year-old pitching prospect Ryan Sherriff walking around town, making the 10-15-minute walk to practice and to run errands. Wainwright, who will make $19.5 million this season, according to Spotrac, as part of a five-year, $97 million deal, decided to help Sherriff with a ride after Sherriff turned down Wainwright's offers for a bike or car.

