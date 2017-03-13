Cardinals outfielder Pham leaves after headfirst slide
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Pham has left a spring training game after jarring himself on a headfirst slide. Pham was thrown out trying to steal second base Friday against the New York Mets.
