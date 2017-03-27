Cardinals intent on returning to top ...

Cardinals intent on returning to top of NL Central

Read more: Washington Times

The St. Louis Cardinals have been the gold standard of the NL Central for the better part of this century, having won nine division titles and reached the postseason 12 times. That history of Midwestern success is a primary reason why St. Louis enters this season not quite ready to concede anything to its rivals up north.

Chicago, IL

