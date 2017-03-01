Cardinals 44 mins ago 1:30 p.m.Carlton joins Cardinals 2017 HOF nominees
Hall of Famer Steve Carlton attends the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on July 31, 2005 at the Clark Sports Complex in Cooperstown, New York. ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their team Hall of Fame candidates for the 2017 and Steve Carlton is among the new additions to the nominees.
