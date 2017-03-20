Cardinals 2017 preview: St. Louis' youth the key for smooth transition
The rival Cubs finally won another World Series with a bevy of young players and a dominant rotation. The Cardinals are now making a transition to more youth themselves and will need some hitters to grow up quickly in order to compete against the best teams.
