Bucs may play Cardinals in Williamsport
The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals are planning to play their Sunday, Aug. 20 game at Bowman Field, amidst the Little League World Series held this Aug. 17-27 at Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums. The possibility was first reported by Pittsburgh sports web site DKPittsburghsports.com.
