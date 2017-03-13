A state divided - Cubs vs. Cardinals

A state divided - Cubs vs. Cardinals

A state divided - Cubs vs. Cardinals Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to explore historic baseball rivalry with exhibit opening March 24 PRINGFIELD - Blue vs. red, bear vs. bird, north vs. south - the competition between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has divided Illinois for generations.

