Yadi drives in 2, Cecil makes debut in win

Cardinals catchers drove in four runs to help the team to its first Grapefruit League victory, a 7-4 win over the Marlins on Sunday at Roger Dean Stadium. Yadier Molina , who started as St. Louis' designated hitter, capped a four-run second inning against Marlins lefty Adam Conley with a two-run double, his first hit this spring.

