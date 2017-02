Wong set for debut, leading off against Red Sox

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong flips the ball to second base in a fielding drill during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee, [email protected] St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong flips the ball to second base in a fielding drill during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.