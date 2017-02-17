What Alex Reyes' injury means for the St. Louis Cardinals
Alex Reyes , the young pitching phenom for the St. Louis Cardinals, was going to be a huge part of this Cardinals rotation as they marched toward making the playoffs after a disappointing 2016 campaign. However, the Cardinals will now have to do without him, as he will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season.
