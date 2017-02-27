Turner goes deep in Roark's sharp spr...

Turner goes deep in Roark's sharp spring debut

21 hrs ago

Tanner Roark tossed three scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut and Trea Turner hit a solo homer, but the Cardinals rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to steal a 5-4 victory over the Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday. The Cardinals jumped on Nationals reliever Braulio Lara in the eighth, beginning with a home run from Luke Voit, who had been summoned from the team's early Minor League camp for the day.

