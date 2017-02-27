Turner goes deep in Roark's sharp spring debut
Tanner Roark tossed three scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut and Trea Turner hit a solo homer, but the Cardinals rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to steal a 5-4 victory over the Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday. The Cardinals jumped on Nationals reliever Braulio Lara in the eighth, beginning with a home run from Luke Voit, who had been summoned from the team's early Minor League camp for the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Nationals.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC