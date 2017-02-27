Turner goes deep in Roark's sharp spring debut

Tanner Roark tossed three scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut and Trea Turner hit a solo homer, but the Cardinals rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to steal a 5-4 victory over the Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday. The Cardinals jumped on Nationals reliever Braulio Lara in the eighth, beginning with a home run from Luke Voit, who had been summoned from the team's early Minor League camp for the day.

