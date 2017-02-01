The Cardinals Will Regret Not Re-Sign...

The Cardinals Will Regret Not Re-Signing Brandon Moss

14 hrs ago

Heading into the MLB All-Star break of 2016, Brandon Moss was sporting an impressive .256/.344/.566 line, which was good for a 138 wRC+. There were talks of a potential extension , and at the minimum, a qualifying offer.

