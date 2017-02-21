Siegrist throws 25 pitches in first 'pen session
Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist threw his first bullpen session of Spring Training on Wednesday. He had delayed the start of his Spring Training throwing program after feeling some left shoulder soreness last week.
