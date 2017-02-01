Prospects highlight Cards' spring invites

Highlighting the group of invitees are outfielder Harrison Bader , right-hander Jack Flaherty and right-hander Sandy Alcantara , all of whom ended the 2016 rankings by MLBPipeline.com as top 10 prospects in the organization. Eight players -- Flores, Phillips, Schafer, Fryer, Lino, Huffman, Tovar and Cunningham -- received their Spring Training invites by signing Minor League deals with the club over the offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.