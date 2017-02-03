Prospects Bader, DeJong headline Cardinals' non-roster campers

St. Louis Cardinals' Eric Fryer hits a single in the fourth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, April 17, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com St. Louis Cardinals' Eric Fryer hits a single in the fourth inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, April 17, 2016, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.