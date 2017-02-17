Players pumped for Glove Day at Cards camp
Several players described the moment akin to Christmas morning as they dug into the duffle bags lined up behind the Cardinals' clubhouse to grab new gear Friday morning. Wilson sent sports marketing director Scott Paulson and Shigeaki Aso, the company's glove guru, to Cardinals camp to distribute gloves to its players.
