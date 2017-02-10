Of Greek Gods and Data Breaches

The sorry story of Chris Correa, the St. Louis Cardinal executive convicted of hacking into the Houston Astros computer system expanded last month when Federal Judge Lynn Hughes unsealed details about the extent of the illegal conduct. As reported by David Barron and Jake Kaplan, in Houston Chronicle article entitled " As MLB ruling nears, new details of Cardinals' hacking of Astros account ", wrote the information included "the hacking of the Astros' email and player evaluation databases".

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.