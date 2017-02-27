Moreland stays hot for Red Sox vs. Cards

Jose Martinez , who is trying to win a bench spot for the Cardinals, clubbed a pair of two-run homers to fuel his split squad to a 7-2 victory over the Red Sox on Monday afternoon at JetBlue Park. Cards right-hander Michael Wacha made his first spring start, scattered four hits while allowing one unearned run and a walk with two strikeouts against a solid Red Sox lineup.

