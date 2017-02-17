Matheny 'nowhere near' naming OD starter
Those wondering who will take the mound in the Cardinals' season opener will have to sit tight a while longer before receiving an answer. Manager Mike Matheny said that he is "nowhere near making that statement or that decision" when asked about potential candidates on Monday.
