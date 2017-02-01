Martinez, Reyes join DR rotation for Classic

Right-handed pitchers Johnny Cueto , Carlos Martinez , Edinson Volquez and Alex Reyes have confirmed they will pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Wednesday. The four righties represent the entire starting rotation for the Dominican Republic, per Morosi, and fortify a stacked pitching staff that already includes the Yankees' Dellin Betances and the Rays' Alex Colome .

