Martinez, Reyes join DR rotation for ...

Martinez, Reyes join DR rotation for Classic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

Right-handed pitchers Johnny Cueto , Carlos Martinez , Edinson Volquez and Alex Reyes have confirmed they will pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Wednesday. The four righties represent the entire starting rotation for the Dominican Republic, per Morosi, and fortify a stacked pitching staff that already includes the Yankees' Dellin Betances and the Rays' Alex Colome .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
News Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC