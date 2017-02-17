Lyons progressing well following knee surgery
Though he's likely not going to be healthy enough to compete for an Opening Day roster spot, Tyler Lyons could be in position to contribute to the big league team sooner than initially expected. The Cardinals expected Lyons to be sidelined for most of camp after undergoing right knee surgery in early November.
