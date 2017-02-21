Lincoln Presidential Museum to open C...

Lincoln Presidential Museum to open Cubs-Cardinals rivalry exhibit

February 21 - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum plans to unveil an exhibit chronicling the history of the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Museum officials say "Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry" was developed with the help of both teams and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

