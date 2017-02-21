Lincoln Presidential Museum to open Cubs-Cardinals rivalry exhibit
February 21 - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum plans to unveil an exhibit chronicling the history of the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Museum officials say "Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry" was developed with the help of both teams and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
