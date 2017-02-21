Lincoln museum to showcase Cub-Cardinals rivalry

In this Sept. 30, 1938 file photo, Rip Collins, Chicago first baseman and former Cardinal, joined his old teammates in a burlesque of John Pepper Martin's mudcat band in St. Louis, from left, Stan Bordagaray, Bill McGee, Collins, and Pepper himself are dancing out a on their bats, while Bob Weiland finds his glove sufficient.

