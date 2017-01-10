Jailed ex-Cardinals Scouting Director...

Jailed ex-Cardinals Scouting Director alleges that David Stearns knew ...

Yesterday, Major League Baseball handed down its punishment for the St. Louis Cardinals in their hacking of the Houston Astros . Today, the man at the center of the scandal is speaking out -- and making some accusations about current Brewers GM David Stearns.

Chicago, IL

