J. Garcia recalls Cards 'memories, relationships'
After 12 seasons in the Cardinals' organization, Jaime Garcia said he has embraced the "fresh start" that followed his December trade to the Braves. While the Cardinals were on the field preparing for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Garcia was on the backfields and in the weight room ahead of his Braves debut on Wednesday.
