Is Dexter Fowler the missing piece for the St. Louis Cardinals?

1 hr ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

Despite just winning a World Series with Chicago just a few months prior, Dexter Fowler has pulled a Jason Heyward and bolted for the division rival. Fowler was a key part in the Cubs lineup, but after the signing of Jason Heyward last postseason, it seemed as if the Cubs were priming themselves for Fowler to leave.

