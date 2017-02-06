Is Dexter Fowler the missing piece for the St. Louis Cardinals?
Despite just winning a World Series with Chicago just a few months prior, Dexter Fowler has pulled a Jason Heyward and bolted for the division rival. Fowler was a key part in the Cubs lineup, but after the signing of Jason Heyward last postseason, it seemed as if the Cubs were priming themselves for Fowler to leave.
