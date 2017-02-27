Harris close to Grapefruit League clearance
It's been eight months since Navy Lieutenant-turned-Major League pitcher Mitch Harris went on to an operating table, expecting to undergo Tommy John surgery. He awoke to learn that his elbow had been repaired differently, and now Harris realizes how critical that was.
