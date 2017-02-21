Gonzales nears end of Tommy John recovery

Marco Gonzales isn't likely to make a Grapefruit League appearance this spring, but the work he's doing behind the scenes has the left-hander on track to potentially wrap up his recovery from Tommy John surgery before the end of May. Gonzales is a little more than 10 months removed from having his elbow operated on, and he returned to the mound for the first time post-surgery last week. He could have been a little further along in that rehab work if not for timing.

