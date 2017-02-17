Fowler already making impact at Cards camp
The biggest impact made by new outfielder Dexter Fowler thus far could be heard, not seen, on the backfields of the team's spring complex Friday. Fowler admitted that he was the one who suggested a portable speaker be set up so that players could conduct their workouts amid a variety of tunes.
