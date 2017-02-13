Former Cardinals reliever Maness lands a deal with Royals
Former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher and current free agent Seth Maness shows off the scar from surgery to repair a tendon in elbow after he took part in a rehab throwing routine at John Burroughs High School in Ladue on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Maness is recovering from elbow surgery that ended his season last year.
