Details announced for 2017 Opening Day ticket availability
As part of a continued effort to make Opening Day tickets available to fans in the most fair and efficient manner possible, the Cardinals are now accepting registrations online at cardinals.com for the opportunity to purchase 2017 Opening Day Flex Packs. In addition, three other high-demand games will be available through a Premium Flex Pack opportunity.
