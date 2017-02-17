Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry exhibit op...

Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry exhibit opening at ALPLM

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is inviting central Illinois residents to explore the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in a new exhibit opening March 24. Museum officials say the "Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry" exhibit will feature rare photographs and artifacts. Items that will be on display include a cap worn by Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood, the second-base bag stolen by Lou Brock to break the modern record for steals in a season, gear worn by Albert Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Rogers Hornsby, Fergie Jenkins, and much more.

Chicago, IL

