Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry exhibit opening at ALPLM
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is inviting central Illinois residents to explore the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in a new exhibit opening March 24. Museum officials say the "Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry" exhibit will feature rare photographs and artifacts. Items that will be on display include a cap worn by Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood, the second-base bag stolen by Lou Brock to break the modern record for steals in a season, gear worn by Albert Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Rogers Hornsby, Fergie Jenkins, and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC