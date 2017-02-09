Could the Astros Be Interested in Set...

Could the Astros Be Interested in Seth Maness?

Per Derrick Goold of St. Louis Post-Dispatch , the Astros were one of the teams to send a scout to observe right-handed pitcher Seth Maness . The former St. Louis Cardinal reliever pitched in front of multiple scouts varying across the league as he attempts to make a comeback from a torn UCL and subsequent surgery.

