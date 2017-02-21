Cardinals set rotation for first 4 spring games
Manager Mike Matheny shut down the Cardinals' spring complex on Friday, allowing players to take the day off before returning for the start of the Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday. When the Cardinals take the field for their Grapefruit League opener against the Marlins at 12:05 p.m. CT , it will have been 147 days since the club was eliminated from postseason contention.
