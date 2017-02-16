Cardinals rookie Alex Reyes to undergo MRI on pitching arm
Here's some potentially troubling news regarding the Cardinals and gifted rookie right-hander Alex Reyes: Reyes will undergo an MRI on his throwing arm, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch . Goold adds that Reyes reported some soreness in his elbow and that the organization is concerned.
