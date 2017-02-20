Cardinals remaining conservative with...

Cardinals remaining conservative with Wong

Five months after he took an awkward tumble while playing in an unfamiliar spot, Kolten Wong said he continues to deal with nagging shoulder soreness related to that fall. Wong has been conservative with his throwing thus far in camp after a January MRI confirmed that there is still inflammation around his right shoulder.

